4 arrested, 1 dead after officers respond to double shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were arrested after officers responded to a double shooting in Roxbury late Thursday night that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of 267 Centre St. about 10 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to a Boston hospital, where one was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

As officers arrived on scene, they allegedly spotted Clifford Jones, 43, of Randolph, walking in the area with the handle of a firearm sticking out of his left pants pocket.

As the officers chased Jones through the housing development, they say Tyron Blair-Battiste, 37, of Jamaica Plain, intentionally tried to trip an officer, leading to his arrest.

During a violent struggle with Jones, police say he tried to pass a second handgun to a woman who was standing nearby before he was placed under arrest. A third gun was allegedly recovered from his pants.

Another officer responding to the pursuit with Jones allegedly saw Rushon Hemingway, 23, of Springfield, walking away with a handgun concealed in his pants. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

As additional officers arrived on scene, they were confronted by Uhmari Bufford, 25, of Jamaica Plain, who allegedly got out of a car and began to yell at police, even challenging them to fight him while demanding access to the crime scene. He was arrested.

Jones will be arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, three counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device, and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hemingway will be arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Blair-Battiste will be arraigned on charges of interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Bufford will be arraigned on charges of interfering with a police officer and disturbing the peace.

While speaking at the scene, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross sounded off about Blair Battiste’s alleged attempt to trip a responding officer.

“We’re not going to take that. So he’s locked up too and he deserves to be,” Gross said. “We come here to help and this is how we’re met?”

Emergency deployment teams were activated due to the hostile situation.

This marked the fourth homicide in six days for the city of Boston.

“It’s not even summertime yet and this is what we’ve been facing,” Gross said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the crime scene that people who commit violent crimes should be held accountable and not released from jail.

“If people are behaving in a way that do not allow our communities to be safe, I will make sure that you are held and you will not be released at all,” she said.

Gross added, “If people do not know what they’re doing in their jobs in protecting this city, they need to go. This is getting ridiculous and it’s dangerous.”

The double shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS as well as the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

