4 arrested after Charlestown traffic stop uncovers ecstasy, Xanax, loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people are facing drug and weapons charges after a loaded gun, Xanax, ecstasy, and a loaded gun were found during a traffic stop in Charlestown, police say.

Officers who stopped a motor vehicle for having no inspection sticker in the area of Rutherford Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday removed the four occupants from the vehicle after determining the driver was operating without a valid driver’s license, according to police.

A search of the vehicle and the passengers allegedly uncovered a loaded Springfield XD .40-caliber firearm, 26 ecstasy pills, 78 Xanax pills, two bags of marijuana, digital scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

As a result, Ashley Saintus, 21, of Dorchester, Youcef Benarba, 25, of Chestnut Hill, Pierre Diamondez, 21, of Hyde Park, and Romario Sanchez, 19, of Dorchester, were arrested. All four are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Charlestown District Court.

