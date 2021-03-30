4 charged after police allegedly find 500 grams of cocaine after Brockton traffic stop

Four people are facing cocaine trafficking charges after police found drugs after a traffic stop in Brockton Sunday, officials said.

Troopers on patrol on Route 24 at 9:30 p.m. pulled a car over for a marked lanes violation and found one of the passengers allegedly had a warrant for his arrest. Police searched the car and found a brick of cocaine weighing more than 500 grams, officials said.

Johanny Roman, 39; Jesus Medina-Oquendo, 29; Emmanuel Falcon-Alicea, 35; and Jorge Torres, 45, were all charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law, and Roman was also charged with a marked lanes violation and using a phone while driving.

All are scheduled to be arraigned at Brockton District Court.