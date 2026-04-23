BOSTON (WHDH) - Four children and one adult were hit by a car in Boston Thursday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and East Brookline Street at approximately 10:29 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a group of children were struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

A man who was passing by said he saw the injured children as police cleared the area.

“I was just driving by, police had the street shut down, traffic directing everbody and I noticed toddlers wearing the same school shirts…pre-school t-shirts, vests, seen a couple of them on the ground,” said Jared Feran, a witness. “The ambulance was there, they looked like they were in pain obviously.”

All five people were treated on scene by Boston EMS and taken to local hospitals for evaluation and possible minor injuries.

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