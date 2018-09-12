4 facing charges after Fairhaven police break up drug deal

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing drug charges in connection with a drug deal that was broken up by police detectives in Fairhaven last week, officials said.

Detectives patrolling a shopping plaza in the town on Sept. 5 observed a pair of individuals carrying out what appeared to be a drug transaction, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Dominque King, 33, of New Bedford, was arrested on heroin tracking charges after officials say investigators determined he had sold the drug to Katherine Deltorto, 39, of Falmouth.

King was arrested just as New Bedford natives Nathaniel Ojuri, 24, and Isaac Gedeo, 18, arrived to pick him up. He was said to be found with 28 grams of heroin and more than $600 in cash.

Ojuri and Gedeo were found to be in possession of two pounds of marijuana and $1,700 in cash, according to police.

King has since been arraigned an ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

Ojuri, Gedeo, and Deltorto were summonsed to court on drug possession charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)