4 facing charges after woman injured in brutal attack outside Salem restaurant

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing criminal charges after a woman was brutally beaten outside a popular restaurant in Salem early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress on Essex Street around 1 a.m. observed two women fighting outside The Village Tavern, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say officers first arrested Amanda Ricko, who was brawling with Jayda Byrne when they arrived at the scene.

Byrne, a nursing student at Salem State University and a native of Woburn, told 7NEWS that she was walking to her car with a friend when they got dragged into an ongoing altercation outside the restaurant.

Byrne says she lost teeth and suffered lacerations to her head, in addition to being left with a concussion and body bruising.

“I just blacked out and I just remember getting up and I spit my teeth in my hand,” she recalled. “How these people just randomly started something, I don’t know how I ended up getting involved in it.”

William Martines, a friend of Byrne’s, was arrested after he allegedly approached one of the officers and shoved him in the chest during the scuffle.

Martines claims he was just trying to help his friend.

“I saw her face and it was all bloody,” he said. “I was just trying to protect her.”

Statements and videos later provided by witnesses indicate Xavier Negron initiated a fight with Martines by chasing him around and punching him in the face outside of the restaurant, according to police. Negron’s father — Angel — was also said to be seen punching Martines.

In addition, Negron is accused of grabbing Byrne and slamming her head into the pavement, allowing Ricko to kick the victim as she lay helpless on the ground.

Police say another woman was assaulted in an attempt to shield Byrne and prevent further injury.

“A witness saw me getting attacked and tried to jump in and help me,” Byrne said of the second victim. “She ended up getting punched by the same guy.”

Xavier Negron was arrested at the scene and booked on charges including two counts of assault and battery and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon to wit the ground.

Ricko is facing charges including two counts of assault and battery, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon to wit shod foot, and resisting arrest.

Martines is facing charges including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and a city ordinance violation.

Angel Negron will be summonsed to court for two counts of assault and battery.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)