4 firefighters injured battling house fire in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four firefighters were injured Sunday after battling a house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The four firefighters, whose names were not released, were in the house when the fire flared up around them quickly.

Although they were able to get out, three were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with cuts and burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

