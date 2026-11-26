WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Weymouth Thursday morning.

One individual was inside the home on Babcock Avenue at the time of the fire; that person was able to escape and was taken to the hospital.

One neighbor described what she saw to 7NEWS:

“My husband and I were going out to the shed to grab some more Christmas lights,” MaryEllen Sarro said. “I look out, and I see black smoke through the second floor, and the metal chimney engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds.”

A fire truck in Weymouth rolled over while responding to the house fire, sending four firefighters to the hospital.

The Weymouth Fire Chief said two were seriously injured and the remaining two were sent for evaluation.

The state fire marshal’s office is sending investigators to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No one was injured at the scene on Babcock Avenue.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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