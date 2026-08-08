BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle into a utility pole and front porch and sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Pleasant Street around 3 a.m. determined a Honda Accord had been traveling west when it hit a utility pole, then a boulder, and then crashed through a fence and into a front porch, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Three of the people who were inside the vehicle were conscious following the crash. Three were ejected, and one person suffered a significant injury.

The driver was issued citations in connection with the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

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