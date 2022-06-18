CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four individuals were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 393 near Concord on Friday night, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The four vehicle occupants, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were traveling westbound on Interstate 393 when the car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest on the embarkment of the I-93 South ramp.

According to police, two of the passengers were able to extract themselves from the wreck, one was ejected from the vehicle and the last was trapped inside.

New Hampshire state police said all injuries were “serious” and the quartet were transported to Concord Hospital.

