4 hospitalized after South Boston deck collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries after a second-story deck collapsed in Boston on Saturday night.

Fire officials say 10 to 15 people were on the deck at 110 P St. in Southie when it collapsed from the second floor to the first.

Representatives of the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

At 21:58 @BostonFire responded for technical rescue for a report of a deck collapse. The deck collapsed from the 2nd floor to the 1stThere were approx 10-15 people on the deck at 110 P St. 4 went to hospital @BOSTON_EMS with non life threatening injuries @ISDBoston on scene pic.twitter.com/oYXtL260EW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2018

