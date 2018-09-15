4 hospitalized after South Boston deck collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries after a second-story deck collapsed in Boston on Saturday night.
Fire officials say 10 to 15 people were on the deck at 110 P St. in Southie when it collapsed from the second floor to the first.
Representatives of the city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
