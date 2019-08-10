4 hospitalized following crash in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Boston early Saturday morning, Boston EMS says.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Bennington Street and Paris Street when an SUV crashed into a car.

Officials say after striking a car, the SUV crashed into a light and WiFi pole, causing it to fall into a nearby building.

The extent of the four victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)