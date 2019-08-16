4 injured after MBTA ferry runs aground, breaches hull in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Four people were injured and dozens were evacuated after a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ferry that travels from Hull to Boston ran aground in Boston Harbor on Friday morning after being cut off by a sportfishing boat, officials said.

The “Lightning,” with 84 passengers and crew aboard, sustained a breach above the waterline when it ran aground near Long Island around 7:45 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority which operates the ferry, said the Lightning was “cut off” by a sportfishing boat. He said the captain of the ferry was forced to take action to avoid a collision.

“I heard a bunch of rocks grinding against the bottom and that was my first clue that something was amiss on the boat,” passenger Craig Snyder told 7NEWS. “I heard the horn but assumed they were honking at boats in the fog and that’s pretty typical. Fortunately, I was able to brace myself before they hit a huge rock that hit the port side of the boat.”

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio says the four people hurt were taken hospitals and one suffered “potentially serious” injuries.

All of the passengers were evacuated from the ferry on other vessels and brought to Black Falcon Terminal in Boston, according to Procopio.

One of the injured passengers could be seen bleeding from her head, according to 7NEWS assignment desk manager Alan Miller, who was aboard the ferry at the time of the incident.

He added that a couple Massachusetts General Hospital nurses happened to also be on the ferry and were able to assist the injured passengers.

Miller recalled hearing a “boom” before feeling the boat shaking.

“People who were standing went flying in the aisles. People’s coffee cups were everywhere. It was pretty chaotic for about 45 seconds,” he said.

The ferry was eventually able to free itself using the current. It is being evaluated at a maintenance facility in Charlestown.

The incident is under investigation.

