Four members of a family were killed in a fire while they were on vacation in the Dominican Republic, according to another family member and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña.

Sabrina Perez, another relative, told 7NEWS it was supposed to be a three week trip with 12 members of the family traveling from Lawrence to the Dominican Republic. Their first stop was Barahona, where they were staying in an Airbnb. She said a fire broke out at their Airbnb and four of the family members ultimately passed away.

The victims were identified as Luzybeldriz Fadul, 42, Pancracia Mercedes Rodriguez, 75, Jhoselin del Carmen Rojas, 69, and a 5-year-old boy who was going to be baptized on the trip.

Rodriguez and Rojas were sisters. Fadul is Rodriguez’s daughter, and the boy was Rojas’ grandson.

The eight other family members on the trip, including three teenagers ages 13, 14, and 16-years-old, as well as a two-year-old, all suffered smoke inhalation but have since been released from the hospital.

“Extremely devastating. It feels like you’re in a movie almost,” Perez said. “It was such a family that were full of joy and positive energy, family-oriented.”

In a statement, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña wrote, “On behalf of the City of Lawrence, the Mayor extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and all those affected by this devastating loss. The Mayor has been in contact with the family, who have requested privacy as they grieve and focus on the recovery of their loved ones.

The Mayor is working collaboratively with Senator Ed Markey’s office to help facilitate communication with Dominican authorities in an effort to initiate and expedite a swift and transparent investigation, while supporting the family in any way possible as authorities continue their work.”

“I’m extremely heartbroken because oftentimes you see devastating things on the news, and you pray for those that are going through some sort of situation, but so close to home? It just doesn’t feel real,” Perez said.

A GoFundMe to support the family can be found here.