4 Mass. State Police members suspended without pay amid ongoing overtime abuse probe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Massachusetts State Police members who were relieved of duty earlier this week have been suspended without pay amid an ongoing investigating into overtime abuse, a spokesman said.

Each member was ordered suspended without pay as the result of a duty status hearing that was held Wednesday, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

In a release issued Monday, the department announced that as part of the department’s ongoing audit of overtime earnings, they have identified discrepancies between overtime pay earned and actual hours worked for four additional department members.

The discrepancies stem from certain traffic enforcement overtime shifts the four were assigned to work when they were members of the former Troop E, which was disbanded earlier this year.

The four additional members bring the number of department members for whom the department has uncovered varying numbers of suspect overtime shifts – and whose names were referred to the United States Attorney and state Attorney General for criminal investigation – to 46.

The names of the members have not yet been made public.

