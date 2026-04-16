HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a shootout in Haverhill on Thursday morning that had bystanders ducking for cover.

Police said they responded to the area of Emerson Street and Welcome Street and found a shooting between two groups had taken place. Officers swarmed the area and three suspects, two 18-year-old men and a 25-year-old man, were arrested. A fourth person was also later arrested.

Bill Symonovit said he was sitting in his parked SUV in the area when he found himself dodging bullets. Several bullets hit his car, breaking windows.

“The sound of the gun shot – as soon as I heard the glass break, and then multiple. I couldn’t count to 11, it was more than 11,” Symonovit said. “I can’t believe I didn’t get hit.”

A barber working in the area said he took cover in his bathroom when he heard the shots, and is grateful to have not been hurt.

“In the beginning I thought it was fireworks, somebody playing, but as soon as I saw the kid running I was like ‘woah, this is a shooting,'” he said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The three suspects who were arrested are all expected to be arraigned in Haverhill Friday morning.



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