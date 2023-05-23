LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including two children were rushed to hospitals after a crash in Lowell on Tuesday, police said.

The two-car crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of West Sixth and Coburn Streets.

Over the scene, SKY7-HD later captured video of one car with its passenger-side doors crushed. The same car’s windshield was also shattered.

Elsewhere, debris were scattered around the intersection.

Police said both drivers as well as two children in one of the cars were taken to local hospitals. One driver was later flown by air-ambulance to a Boston-area hospital.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday night.

