4 suspects in custody following armed robbery in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took four people into custody following an armed robbery in Beverly on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on County Way learned that the suspects had run into a residence at Apple Village on Manor Road, Beverly police said.

Residents said officers moved people out of the building during a search for the suspects.

“They made my family evacuate because of something to do with a weapon involved,” resident Brianna Easter recalled.

The four suspects, whose names have not been released, were eventually taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

