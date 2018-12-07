4 taken into custody after high-speed chase ends in violent rollover crash

(WHDH) — Four people were taken into custody Friday after a wild high-speed police chase in Oklahoma ended with a violent rollover crash, officials said.

KFOR-TV reports officers attempting to pull over a maroon sedan on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City about 10:30 a.m. engaged in a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle jumped from an open door during the chase, which spanned several towns and cities.

When police performed a pit maneuver to stop the car, it went off the highway, flipped several times, and crashed into a utility pole.

All four suspects who were in the car were taken into custody.

The driver, 27-year-old Daydrion Dennis, was issued a number of traffic citations.

