4 teen ROTC members rush into burning Worcester home, save residents

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A group of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members ran into a burning building in Worcester to help residents out earlier this week.

The four friends, all members of the ROTC program at North High School in Worcester, said the values they have learned in ROTC led them to run toward danger to help people.

The young men were driving back from a Friendsgiving just before midnight on Wednesday when they spotted the flames.

The teens got to the scene before first responders, so they, along with another passerby, rushed into the building, breaking down doors and waking people up, in an attempt to get everyone out safely.

“We started to knock on the door but no one answered so we kicked down the door,” Raesean Goodney said. “We searched the house to see if anyone was in there and they were all in the room sleeping.”

One woman who lives in the building credits the four ROTC members for her being alive. She told 7News that the men rushing inside and waking her up is the reason she was able to join her family for Thanksgiving.

“It was just crazy because I wasn’t really thinking, like about how much danger I was in,” said Marquis Bell, one of the ROTC members. “I was worried about how bad the people in the building are, like if they are in a bad situation right now and if we can help them to get out. It was mostly just an adrenaline rush.”

