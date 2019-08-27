4-year-old boy struck by truck, dragged down street after getting off at wrong bus stop

The mother of a 4-year-old boy says her son was recently struck by a truck and dragged down the street after he accidentally got off at the wrong bus stop and tried to walk home.

Jennifer Moore told WTSP-TV that her son was about a block away from their home in Holiday, Florida, when the unthinkable happened.

“He almost made it. He was about a block away and got ran down,” she told the news outlet. “He has a broken femur and road rash on the whole side of his head.”

Authorities are now working to track down the truck driver who left the boy severely injured in the middle of the road.

“The coward that hit my baby is to blame for what’s going on right now,” Moore said.

Moore says her son has woke up screaming in the hospital and that he will have to learn to walk again.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.