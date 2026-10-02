BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of nurses with Brigham and Women’s Hospital say they plan to go on strike this month.

The union said 4,000 nurses will walk off the job on October 14 if they do not come to an agreement with the hospital on a new contract before then.

The nurses held a one-day strike back in July.

The union said the upcoming strike would be open-ended and last until they reach a deal.

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