45 ‘Ragdoll’ cats up for adoption after breeder surrenders them to MSPCA

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re looking for a new pet to bring home, 45 ‘Ragdoll’ cats are now up for adoption.

A breeder, whose operation grew beyond her ability to sustain the cats’ care, surrendered the cats on Tuesday, according to a release from the MSPCA-Angell.

Officials say this is the largest single-home cat surrender in the past five years.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said, “What started out as a small and manageable breeding operation quickly got out of hand as the cats began multiplying, which made it impossible for the former owner to meet their health and socialization needs.”

The cats, 14 males, and 31 females, range in age from four to 14-years-old and appear to be in good health despite living in a home MSPCA officials describe as dirty and over-crowded.

At least half of the cats will need moderate to extensive dental work and a further three will need medical attention for mammary tumors, one of which will require surgery.

“Thankfully, we’re here to help in these situations, and we’re committed to finding homes for every one of these cats—and that’s music to the ears of their former owner, who only wanted the best for them,” Keiley said.

The MSPCA’s Boston adoption center is housing 23 of the cats and the rest are at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

The MSPCA says they will vaccinate the animals before they go up for adoption.

No charges have been filed against the previous owner.

“She’s going to keep a small number of cats,” Keiley said. “We will ensure she has the resources necessary to keep them healthy and happy.”

MSPCA-Angell says they are anticipating a very high demand for the cats and ask if you wish to adopt them, to go visit them in person either in Jamaica Plain or Methuen.

Hours and directions can be found at mspca.org

