4th person charged in connection with murder of Haverhill grad

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fourth person has been charged in connection with the June 2017 murder of a Haverhill teen, officials say.

Joseph Maxwell Benner, 21, of Haverhill, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Bryce Finn, according to Essex District Attorney and Haverhill police.

Finn was fatally shot on the doorstep of his Haverhill home on June 6, 2017, just days after graduation, police say.

Nicholas Mandato, Thomas Warner, and Kenneth Pitts, all of Delaware, are accused of shooting Finn in the chest last June when he answered his door on Rainbow Drive in Haverhill.

Benner is currently serving a sentence in the Middleton House of Correction on unrelated charges.

He will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)