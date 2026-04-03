RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Raynham responded to a shoplifting incident at a store on Paramount Drive Wednesday.

Officials said two of the alleged thieves were still at the store when they arrived and at least two others had driven off in an SUV.

Five suspects in total were caught and arrested; officers said when they were caught they found bags with crack cocaine and fentanyl.

All five are facing drug or shoplifting charges.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)