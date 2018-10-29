NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Five juveniles are facing criminal mischief charges after smashing pumpkins onto cars in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to multiple reports of damaged motor vehicles throughout the city during the evenings of Oct. 23 and 24 learned that the incidents were connected.

Members of the Special Investigations Division worked with the School Resource Officer to gather evidence, including smashed pumpkins that were found at each scene, according to police.

Officers arrested five juveniles who were allegedly responsible for the damage and charged them each with criminal mischief – a class B felony.

The juveniles are expected in court at a later date.

The total amount of damage to the cars is reportedly around $1,500.

