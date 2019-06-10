NORTH TROY, Vt. (AP) — State police say five overdue hikers were helped from the woods with the sound of a siren after they became lost while hiking on the Long Trail near the Vermont-Quebec border in North Troy.

Police say they received a call just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday from someone who was supposed to pick up the hikers, aged 60 to 75, at about 4 p.m. where the Long Trail crosses Vermont Route 105.

One of the lost hikers was eventually able to reach 911. A state trooper patrolling near Journey’s End Road sounded the cruiser’s siren, which the hikers could hear faintly in the distance.

The hikers were guided out of the woods by members of the North Troy Fire Department.

Police say the hikers “were physically fine, minus insect bites.”

