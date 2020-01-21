5 Massachusetts communities ranked among top 25 safest places in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is home to five of the safest communities in the United States, according to a new study.

Crime has declined since the 1990s in cities and towns across the country and it’s now at its lowest rate since the 1960s, LawnStarter said, citing statistics from the Bureau of Justice.

In ranking the top 25 safest communities, LawnStarter says it analyzed crime statistics from the FBI in all 50 states.

Franklin was ranked the third safest community, while Shrewsbury was named the sixth safest. Milton checked it at No. 11, Westford was ranked No. 15, and Lexington came in at No. 16.

Ridgefield, Connecticut, was ranked the second safest community in the country. No other cities or towns in New England made the list.

New Jersey led the way with seven communities ranked in the top 25.

The top 25 safest cities were ranked as follows:

  1. Zionsville, Indiana
  2. Ridgefield, Connecticut
  3. Franklin, Massachusetts
  4. Bergenfield, New Jersey
  5. Mount Olive Township, New Jersey
  6. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
  7. Bernards Township, New Jersey
  8. Rocky River, Ohio
  9. Harrison Town, New York
  10. Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania
  11. Milton, Massachusetts
  12. Naperville, Illinois
  13. Monroe Township, New Jersey
  14. North Ridgeville, Ohio
  15. Westford, Massachusetts
  16. Lexington, Massachusetts
  17. Long Beach, New York
  18. Mahwah Township, New Jersey
  19. Huntley, Illinois
  20. Hutto, Texas
  21. Hamburg Township, Michigan
  22. Glen Cove, New York
  23. Jefferson Township, New Jersey
  24. Vernon Township, New Jersey
  25. Upper Allen Township, Pennsylvania

