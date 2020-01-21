5 Massachusetts communities ranked among top 25 safest places in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is home to five of the safest communities in the United States, according to a new study.

Crime has declined since the 1990s in cities and towns across the country and it’s now at its lowest rate since the 1960s, LawnStarter said, citing statistics from the Bureau of Justice.

In ranking the top 25 safest communities, LawnStarter says it analyzed crime statistics from the FBI in all 50 states.

Franklin was ranked the third safest community, while Shrewsbury was named the sixth safest. Milton checked it at No. 11, Westford was ranked No. 15, and Lexington came in at No. 16.

Ridgefield, Connecticut, was ranked the second safest community in the country. No other cities or towns in New England made the list.

New Jersey led the way with seven communities ranked in the top 25.

The top 25 safest cities were ranked as follows:

Zionsville, Indiana Ridgefield, Connecticut Franklin, Massachusetts Bergenfield, New Jersey Mount Olive Township, New Jersey Shrewsbury, Massachusetts Bernards Township, New Jersey Rocky River, Ohio Harrison Town, New York Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania Milton, Massachusetts Naperville, Illinois Monroe Township, New Jersey North Ridgeville, Ohio Westford, Massachusetts Lexington, Massachusetts Long Beach, New York Mahwah Township, New Jersey Huntley, Illinois Hutto, Texas Hamburg Township, Michigan Glen Cove, New York Jefferson Township, New Jersey Vernon Township, New Jersey Upper Allen Township, Pennsylvania

To view the 25 most dangerous communities, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)