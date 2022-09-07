WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – At least four minors and an adult were hurt after an accident involving a school bus van on Route 6.

West Barnstable Fire told 7NEWS the van left the roadway after making some kind of contact with another vehicle sometime before 5:20 p.m.

Five people were reportedly in the vehicle at the time, including four minors and an adult driver. All five were later taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox