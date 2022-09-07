WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – At least four minors and an adult were hurt after an accident involving a school bus van on Route 6.

West Barnstable Fire told 7NEWS the van left the roadway after making some kind of contact with another vehicle sometime before 5:20 p.m.

Five people were reportedly in the vehicle at the time, including four minors and an adult driver. All five were later taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)