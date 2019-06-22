50,000 people expected to celebrate grand opening of Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - After years of construction and controversy, the Encore is ready to open to the public and now the countdown is on.

With a police mobile command center in place and timely shuttles, the city of Everett is bracing for the grand opening festivities planned at the Encore Boston Harbor that are expected to draw crowds of over 50,000 people.

The new casino has 3,000 parking spaces but that will do nothing to accommodate the high influx of visitors expected to turn out, and police are asking anyone planning to attend to leave their cars at home.

On Friday, 7News got an inside look into the nations most expensive resort opening this year.

Aside from the glitzy casino floor, the resort has plenty of amenities including spas, and clubs to high-end stores and restaurants.

The $2.6 billion development is 3 million square feet and features more than 3,000 slot machines, 143 table games and 671 hotel rooms and suites.

The rooms in the hotel range in price from about $600 a night to over $10,000.

“This was not about gambling,” Wynn Resorts President and CEO Matthew Maddox said. “This is about economic progress and urban renewal.”

Wynn purchased the waterfront property in 2015.

They spent the following years turning an old chemical wasteland into a posh destination that Mayor Carlo DeMaria says will revitalize the area.

“We are no longer a gritty city,” DeMaria said. “We are a city that is on the move”

