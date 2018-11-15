56 endangered turtles wash ashore on Cape Cod after ocean temperatures plummet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles were found washed ashore early Thursday morning in Wellfleet after ocean temperatures dropped overnight, officials said.

A total of 56 endangered Kemp’s ridley and green turtles were taken to the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy, where they were treated for hypothermia.

Aquarium officials say more turtles are expected to wash up Friday with expected snow and colder temperatures in the forecast.

“The sharp increase in sea turtle strandings last night and today are due to the plummeting temperatures and the onshore winds,” said Connie Merigo, the Aquarium’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Program Director.

Merigo says the aquarium is focused on saving every turtle that is rescued.

“Our focus now is on saving these turtles, so our work is entirely clinical in providing emergency care, slow warming, replacement fluids to help rehydrate the turtles, and nutrition,” she said.

In October, 40 turtles were rescued on Cape Cod by Massachusetts Audubon volunteers.

