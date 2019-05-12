6 hospitalized, driver charged following multi-car crash on I-93 in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were hospitalized and one driver was charged following a multi-car crash on Interstate 93 in Randolph early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to the highway just before 4 a.m. found five vehicles involved in what state police called a chain reaction crash.

The six people taken to the hospital all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who state police say initiated the crash is facing charges. His name has not been released.

All lanes on the highway reopened just after 5 a.m. after crews towed the five cars away.

