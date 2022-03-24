BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal grand jury indicted six people in connection with a fentanyl trafficking operation in New England.

Randell Starlin Medina Rodriguez, 26, of Andover, Mass.; Williams Colon Sanchez, 26, or Lawrence, Mass.; Douglas Morris, 31, of Bangor, Maine; Robert Rodriguez Jr., 48, of Portland, Maine; and Cortney Moulton, 37, of West Bath, Maine, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of p-Fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Mass. announced Thursday.

Germania Amparo, 29, of Andover, Mass., was also charged with three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and six counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the attorney’s office said.

Beginning in mid-2021, officials say the suspects conspired to deliver hundreds of grams of fentanyl throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Specifically, Medina Rodriguez, Colon Sanchez, and others allegedly served as Mass.-based dealers who delivered large quantities of fentanyl to wholesale customers such as Morris, Rodriguez Jr., and Moulton, who in turn would distribute those substances in Maine and/or N.H., officials added.

From March through July 2021, Amparo allegedly delivered distribution quantities of fentanyl to an undercover officer regularly.

No additional information was immediately available.

