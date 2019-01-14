PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Peabody High School students were hospitalized as a precaution Monday morning following a chemical scare.

Firefighters responding to a report of an unknown smell at the Lowell Street school around 8 a.m. met with the students who complained of feeling ill, Superintendent Cara Murtagh said.

The potential hazardous materials scene was traced back to a chemical room but nothing was found.

The students have since been cleared to go back to school.

