WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A sad end to the search for a young boy in Westford who went missing Sunday night.

Zayan Mayanja, 6, was found dead after an hours-long search. Authorities located him in Nabnasset Lake behind a residence on Lake Shore Drive.

“The Westford Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Zayan’s family and friends and ask that members of the public and media respect the family’s privacy during this tragic time,” the department said in a statement.

Police found Mayanja had been found just after midnight. He had gone missing roughly three hours earlier.

Mayanja attended Westford Public Schools; grief counselors will be made available to those who need assistance.

