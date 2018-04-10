Authorities probing suspicious death of 6-year-old girl in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the suspicious death Tuesday of a 6-year-old girl at a home in Fitchburg, Worcester County District Attorney Joesph Early, Jr., said.

Massachusetts state police and Fitchburg cops responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on Stoneybrook Road for a report of an unresponsive child.

The girl was found unresponsive inside the home and later pronounced dead. A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitchburg Police Chief Ernie Martineau said it was an “extremely active investigation” and the girl’s death was not being considered a “random act.” He stressed that there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

State Police tweeted just after 1 p.m. that an Air Wing helicopter, a K9 unit, members of the department’s crime scene services department, and detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office were assisting with the response.

Authorities spent a portion of the day searching for a person connected to the case.

No schools were placed on lockdown. A heavy police presence is still in the area.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is available.

