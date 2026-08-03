PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hit and killed by a fallen tree at her home in Plymouth Monday afternoon, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley and Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn announced.

First responders said they were called to a home on Sullivan Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. for a report of a fallen tree on a back porch with a woman potentially trapped underneath. When they arrived, Plymouth police said officers and neighbors found the victim and began rendering life-saving care.

The 61-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injures,” Plymouth Police and Fire said. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was sitting outside on her porch when a gust of wind caused the tree to snap and fall onto the home and the victim.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

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