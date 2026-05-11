WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Worcester Sunday night around 9:15.

“Upon arrival, the male was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries,” police said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation shows the male was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by the vehicle. The Worcester Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.”

The victim was identified as James McGuire, 62, of Worcester.

The front end of a white SUV was crushed in, with the vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

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