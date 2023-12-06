QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A new luxury apartment complex in Quincy has great water views and high end amenities. But all was not what it seemed. Dave Puglisi has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

Sandra Fernandez said everything was great in her new Quincy apartment until her son developed a rash.

“I was like ‘Something is not right in this apartment,’” she said. “‘My son is sick every night.’”

Sandra says she begged management to check inside her walls after she found numerous leaks and suspected mold was growing.

“I asked them, they kept denying it and denying it and denying it until we opened the walls,” she said.

Mold was discovered in two bedrooms and under her carpets.

“They have put our health in danger, my son’s health in danger,” she said.

Now some residents have filed a class action lawsuit against Marina Bay, LLC and Bozzuto Management.

“We had black mold over here that they recently had to do from the exterior,” said Jared Hannigan. “Our entire wall was taken out.”

The suit claims that, by the fall of 2020, “defendants and their agents learned that microbial mold growth, caused by water intrusion through the buildings, had been discovered.”

In a response to the tenants’ lawsuit, “Marina Bay admits the allegations.”

Even so, tenants claim Marina Bay “continued to market and lease, the Property’s luxury apartments to tenants without disclosing these health and safety hazards.”

“They never told us it was mold,” Fernandez said. “They never told us it was leaks in the building. We had no idea.”

The Quincy Health Department has filed at least one violation against the complex for not providing safe living conditions due to cracked walls and mold in one unit.

“The more and more testing we’ve done, the more and more that we’ve seen the mold,” Hannigan said.

Meriel Marina Bay tells 7 Investigates they “conduct visual inspections and indoor air tests. Based on everything observed, there are no widespread mold issues in the buildings that pose a risk to indoor air quality.”

They also tell us that they have a comprehensive plan to address the issues and have been updating residents regularly about each phase of the project.

“And they’re continuing to bring people in here while we’re still suffering,” Hannigan said.

Residents told 7NEWS they thought about breaking their leases. But the penalty costs are so high, they feel they have no choice but to stick it out. They hope that, when this construction is over, the problems will be gone. But they told 7NEWS, they’re not convinced

