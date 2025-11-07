BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of young adults in Massachusetts have no place to call home.

“I was struggling for a little bit,” said Emily Duval.

Duval’s struggle began last fall when her job as a teacher’s aide was cut. The 23-year-old could no longer afford a place to live with her one-year-old son.

“I was living in a shelter,” said Duval. “I was trying to find permanent housing for me and my son also while looking for a job.”

Duval was part of a crisis in this country. One out of every 10 young adults have experienced homelessness. Many of them often forced to stay with friends or in temporary housing.

“Every day, a young person is experiencing homelessness, their chances of chronic homelessness increases,” said Connor Schoen, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Breaktime.

Some leave their homes due to family conflict while others age out foster housing. Even those who graduate high school often can’t support themselves with low-paying jobs.

“Rent is expensive. Many young people lack financial support when they turn 18,” said Schoen.

Duval connected with Schoen’s program called Breaktime. The group helps those just starting out in life gain stability and career skills.

“When you’re here, you have an opportunity to build community and get services,” said Natasha Adeyemi, Director of Communication at Breaktime.

7 Investigates got an exclusive look inside Breaktime’s new center in Downtown Crossing.

The location is surrounded by streets where many are looking for a safe place to sleep.

Each floor serves a different purpose. There is space for mental and physical health services, to spaces to rest, eat, and recharge.

“You’re able to get your basic needs met which includes hygiene items, clothing, items, laundry or even shower,” said Adeyemi.

Breaktime also offers three weeks of career and financial training along with three months of a job placement.

“Our focus is really to launch careers and launch lives that are independent, happy, healthy,” said Schoen.

“Without them, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today,” said Duval.

Now, Duval is paying it forward. She’s working full-time at the nonprofit, Dress for Success. She’s turning her passion for fashion into a way to help others like her.

“We get a lot of clients that are homeless and that are down,” said Duval. “I’m able to express to them, ‘hey I get you. You’re not the only one alone.'”

No one who walks into Breaktime is left behind. Staff check in monthly for three years on their members to make sure they are on track and never feel alone.

Emily was able to move into her new apartment a week before her son turned two-years-old.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)