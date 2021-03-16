7 Investigates: Unlicensed contractor accused of failing to get proper permits, complete work

(WHDH) — Erin Eggers was excited about updating her Framingham home.

“Currently there’s one bath in the house and I have 3 teenage kids,” says Eggers. “We wanted to replace a falling down and rotting mud room from the 1920s.”

She found a contractor she thought could turn her plans into reality.

“He presents himself as licensed and insured,” says Eggers. “He seemed very eager for the work, he was excited about it. He was charming.”

But weeks into the project the city’s building department shut everything down, and Eggers was out $66,000.

Inspectors told her the man she hired, Vinny Santos, was working under another contractor’s license number and ID.

“When he came in, we noticed it wasn’t the same person that was pictured on the construction supervisor license,” says Framingham Building Commissioner and Director of Inspectional Services Michael Tusino.

7 Investigates asked Tusino if Santos’ action seemed intentional. Tusino said, “to us it did.”

Turns out Santos has never had a construction supervisor license in Massachusetts, a requirement for anyone doing this level of work.

And his Home Improvement registration, which is also required by law, was revoked in 2019 for not paying a fine.