7 Investigates: Unlicensed contractor accused of failing to get proper permits, complete work

(WHDH) — Erin Eggers was excited about updating her Framingham home.
“Currently there’s one bath in the house and I have 3 teenage kids,” says Eggers. “We wanted to replace a falling down and rotting mud room from the 1920s.”
She found a contractor she thought could turn her plans into reality.
“He presents himself as licensed and insured,” says Eggers. “He seemed very eager for the work, he was excited about it. He was charming.”
But weeks into the project the city’s building department shut everything down, and Eggers was out $66,000.
Inspectors told her the man she hired, Vinny Santos, was working under another contractor’s license number and ID.
“When he came in, we noticed it wasn’t the same person that was pictured on the construction supervisor license,” says Framingham Building Commissioner and Director of Inspectional Services Michael Tusino.
7 Investigates asked Tusino if Santos’ action seemed intentional. Tusino said, “to us it did.”
Turns out Santos has never had a construction supervisor license in Massachusetts, a requirement for anyone doing this level of work.
And his Home Improvement registration, which is also required by law, was revoked in 2019 for not paying a fine.
Patrick Smeeding hired Santos to renovate his kitchen and dining room last fall.
“Within a week, they were ready to go,” says Smeeding. “It started great.”
Once most of his Waltham home was gutted, the problems started.
Once again the permits pulled for the job were under another contractor, a man named Mark Connell.
He says he has worked on some projects with Santos but not all of the ones that are now being investigated.
Most of the work was done quickly.
But city inspectors said Santos didn’t get the work inspected so it all had to be redone.
“Every board that he put in the house would have to come out,” says Matthew Orlando.
Orlando learned Santos pulled the permits once again using Mark Connell’s name.
“I’m just hoping someone can stop him,” says Orlando.
There are several places you go to file a complaint against a contractor. The MA Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation accepts all consumer complaints.
However, consumers can only file for benefits from the Home Improvement Contractor Program if the contractor is registered, and if you’ve signed a contract. It’s an official process that involves a hearing.
Here’s more information: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/home-improvement-contractor-law-resources.
The Attorney General’s Office Consumer Advocacy and Response Division can provide assistance even if there’s no contract and even if the contractor is not registered.
Contact the AG’s Office’s consumer assistance hotline with questions 617-727-8400 or file a complaint online at mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint]mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint.
If you need to file a complaint against someone’s license, you can file it at the Division of Professional Licensure: https://www.mass.gov/file-a-complaint-against-a-dpl-licensee
