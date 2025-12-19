BOSTON (WHDH) - A message from Claudio Valente was unconvered by 7 Investigates Friday in an archived post from the Brown University student directory, accouncing he had dropped out of the school’s PHD program. It reads, “!?!Happy now!?!”

Valente went on to write a message in Portuguese, which translates to, “And the moral of the story is: the best liar is the one who manages to decieve himself. These people exist everywhere, but sometimes they proliferate in the most unexpected places.”

Years after leaving Brown, investigators said Valente lived in Miami, Florida.

Edward Pol told 7 Investigates Valente rented a home on his street, and he last saw him two or three months ago.

“This was his neighborhood, I mean, this was where he lived at,” said Pol. “I really can’t remember seeing him at night, but during the day I seen him out there in his yard, just at his house, doing home stuff. I mean just being at home, getting in his car, going out.”

7 Investigates spoke to another man who said he was a roommate with Valente years ago in Miami. The roommate said he did not see Valente much but when he did, he was always friendly and smiling.

The roommate went on to say he was shocked by the news, and feels lucky Valente did not show his true self when they lived together.

