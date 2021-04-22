7 Lynn police officers on leave amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven Lynn police officers have been placed on leave pending the results of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The Lynn Police Department Professional Standards Division is conducting the investigation into the use of inappropriate language by two officers in a private text conversation and allegations of drug use.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has been in touch with the department as Lynn police conduct their investigation.

In a statement, Lynn police said, “reports that seven officers are being investigated for the intended violence towards Black people is not accurate. There has been no evidence discovered at this point in the investigation to support the media reports of intended violence against any racial group.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)