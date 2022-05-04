BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven Massachusetts counties now have a medium risk for COVID-19 transmission as the number of new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday topped 2,500.

Berkshire, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Barnstable counties are currently at a medium risk level, according to the CDC. Low, medium, or high risk levels are “determined by looking at hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the agency said.

Every other county in the Bay State remains low risk for transmission.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,651 new COVID-19 cases.

The state’s seven-day positivity has also climbed to 5.63 percent.

There are currently 534 people hospitalized with the virus, 44patients in intensive care units, and 20 intubated patients.

The state has reported 1,626,947 cases and 19,154 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)