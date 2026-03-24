WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot by police in Westminster Monday, according to 7NEWS sources.

Westminster police and Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit responded to a home on South Ashburnham Road shortly after 5 p.m.

7NEWS sources say this was an officer-involved shooting and a suspect was shot twice.

The suspect has since been taken to a hospital in Leominster. No word on their condition.

Police have not said why they responded to the home initially.

Part of South Ashburnham Road remains closed at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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