HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton man was arrested and charged after police say he tried to kill a 21-year-old man at a beach in Hopkinton Thursday, according to Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police Scott van Raalten. Video obtained by 7NEWS captures the violent fight between the two men.

Steven Dana, 70, is charged with Attempt to Murder, two counts of Strangulation/Suffocation, and Assault and Battery on a Disabled Person.

Hopkinton police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Sandy Beach on Lakeshore Drive at approximately 6:55 p.m. When officers arrived, they were able to quickly identify those involved in the altercation and began their investigation.

The initial investigation determined that Dana got into a physical fight with a 21-year-old man over the 21-year-old’s use of Lake Maspenock. Police said the only boat ramp to the lake, which stretches between Hopkinton and Milford, is on Lakeshore Drive, and it is limited to use by Hopkinton residents only from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Video obtained by 7NEWS captured the fight, showing Dana slap the man across the face before the two ended up in a struggle in the water. Dana is seen forcefully holding the 21-year-old under the water before bystanders pulled Dana off of him.

Police said they were made aware that the 21-year-old was also a part of an accident a few months prior that caused severe injuries, and he was walking on crutches at the time of the fight.

Both Dana and the 21-year-old victim declined medical attention.

Police said they believe Dana approached the victim because he was not a Hopkinton resident and therefore prohibited to use the lake, which then escalated to violence.

Dana was arrested at his home and was arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court.

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