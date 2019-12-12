70-year-old woman stabbed multiple times, 2 others hurt following violent incident in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds was flown to a hospital while two others face various injuries following a violent incident in Mashpee early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Falmouth Road around 2:30 a.m. found the 70-year-old woman stabbed numerous times, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

She was flown to an undisclosed hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

A man who appeared to be around 30 years old was transported to Falmouth Hospital with a head injury, fire officials added.

A third person, who fire officials called a suspect in this incident, was also taken to Falmouth Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

