72-year-old firefighter dies after battling blaze at Marion home

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old call firefighter died Wednesday morning after helping extinguish a chimney fire in the small town of Marion, officials said.

Thomas Nye, a 45-year veteran of the Marion Fire Department, responded to a home on Point Road shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, helped his fellow firefighters knock down the blaze, and later collapsed at his home after suffering what is believed to be a cardiac incident, according to Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony.

Nye was a husband and father to two adult sons. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. He was married for 53 years.

He was also a Vietnam Veteran and worked as an automotive mechanic in his private and military careers.

“Firefighter Nye was a proud firefighter who served our community with distinction. We are a call fire department, and Firefighter Nye anchored our Station 2 during the day,” Jackvony said. “While many of our younger firefighters are working their private jobs, he was always available when people needed help. We are all feeling the loss of our friend and brother firefighter today.”

As a retired mechanic, Nye was known to work well his hands. He was always said to be helping with station maintenance and could be counted on to swing a hammer or paintbrush whenever necessary.

Nye’s nephew, also named Christopher, serves as a captain on the Marion Fire Department.

A funeral with full fire department and military honors is anticipated. Details about the funeral and visiting hours have not yet been released.

