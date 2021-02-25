78.6 percent of state’s vaccines administered

The number of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts grew by more than 20,000 from Wednesday to Thursday, according to Department of Public Health figures.

The DPH’s Thursday vaccine report showed that 454,472 people have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 433,593 the previous day.

A total of 1,111,829 first doses have been administered, up from 1,084,888 in Wednesday’s report. In total, more than 1.99 million doses have been shipped to Massachusetts, and more than 1.56 million, or 78.6 percent, have been administered.

