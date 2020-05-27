7Investigates: Illegal dumping causes mess at Lowell cemetery

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple times a month, Michael Koza comes to visit his father’s grave at the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Lowell.

“He was a good man, he loved bowling,” says Michael. “Went to church every Sunday, we all had too.”

But Michael isn’t finding peace at the cemetery.

“At some point in time, I’m not exactly sure when it’s kind of become a dumping ground,” says Michael.

Koza says it’s been like this for weeks.

“It makes me sick. I’m outraged. I’m outraged for my father, I’m outraged for every other person in here and their family members,” says Koza.

Koza took us to the part of the cemetery he calls a dump.

He showed us two stripped-down trucks, without taillights or plates. There’s also a broken down excavator, as well as trash.

“I could be here all day naming everything I see,” says Koza.

Koza says he’s spoken to the parish several times with no answers.

The Archdiocese of Boston tells 7 Investigates, there’s been an issue with illegal dumping, and “the area is being cleared out and all vehicles will be removed as well as any trash.”

Lowell Police say there’s another site around the corner, that is also an issue.

It’s packed with excavation equipment, vehicles, even roosters in cages.

Now, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Conservation and Recreation are investigating.

As for Koza, he says “it hurts, it really hurts me.”

He says his dad would be just as disappointed as him.

“I think he’d be outraged as well. I’m almost insulted, this is how you respect our loved ones,” says Koza.

Code enforcement, as well as Lowell’s Health Inspector, went out to the cemetery after we contacted people.

The Diocese said we should see “significant improvements to the site in the immediate future.”

